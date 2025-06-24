FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
1h

No wonder oncologist David Gorski loves these shots. Business is booming for his cronies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
TAMMY A.'s avatar
TAMMY A.
2h

RADIATION. MICRO PLASTIC.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture