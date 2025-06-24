By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A comprehensive literature review by Mathilde Debord titled “COVID-19 mRNA vaccines can induce cancer in 17 distinct ways, according to over 100 studies” was just published in Le Point Critique. Drawing from over 100 peer-reviewed studies, it outlines 17 distinct biological mechanisms by which the injections may initiate, accelerate, or reactivate malignant processes.

Below is a summary of the 17 mechanisms identified (the references supporting these statements can be found in the article):

1. Genome Instability

mRNA may be reverse-transcribed and integrated into host DNA, triggering mutations that initiate cancer.

2. Immune Escape

The spike protein binds and inhibits tumor suppressor genes like p53 and BRCA1, shielding cancer cells from immune destruction.

3. Impaired DNA Repair Mechanism

The spike protein interferes with essential DNA repair enzymes, increasing the risk of unchecked mutations.

4. Chronic Inflammation

Lipid nanoparticles and spike protein cause long-lasting inflammation, a well-known driver of cancer.

5. Dysregulation of the Immune System

Suppression of T cells and type I interferon weakens cancer surveillance and promotes immune evasion.

6. RNA Disruption

Codon optimization disrupts microRNA networks, destabilizing cell growth regulation and apoptosis.

7. Activation of Oncogenic Pathways

The spike protein indirectly activates MAPK and PI3K/mTOR signaling, fueling tumor growth and metastasis.

8. Tumor Microenvironment Alteration

Lipid nanoparticles accumulate in tumors, enhancing permeability and potentially accelerating cancer spread.

9. Awakening Dormant Cancers

Post-vaccination inflammation and immune disruption may trigger recurrence in patients previously in remission.

10. Alteration of Immune Surveillance

Modified mRNA blocks toll-like receptors, making tumor cells "invisible" to the immune system.

11. Frameshift Errors

The synthetic mRNA sometimes produces unintended, aberrant proteins, contributing to oncogenic risk.

12. Multiple Injections

Repeated doses exhaust the immune system and drive class switching to IgG4, promoting tolerance to tumors.

13. DNA Contamination

Residual plasmid DNA found in vaccine vials is replication-competent and could integrate into host genomes.

14. Oncogenic SV40 DNA Sequences

SV40 promoter sequences in Pfizer vials may facilitate genome insertion—this same element is used to induce tumors in lab animals.

15. Deregulation of the Renin-Angiotensin System (RAS)

Spike-induced AT1R activation fosters oxidative stress and uncontrolled cell proliferation.

16. Destruction of the Microbiota

The injections deplete bifidobacteria, weakening immune balance and impairing anti-cancer responses.

17. Increased Resistance to Treatments

Spike exposure prolongs cancer cell survival during chemotherapy, possibly driving treatment resistance.

These data help explain the 110,750 excess cancer deaths recorded in the U.S. since the launch of the mass COVID-19 mRNA injection campaign. Analysis of official CDC datasets reveals that excess cancer mortality has not only persisted—but continues to accelerate in 2025:

Continuing to ignore this catastrophe will make it impossible to truly Make America Healthy Again.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

