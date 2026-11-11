When he died in 2023, John Pilger was lauded as “a giant of journalism” by Britain’s National Union of Journalists, which further described him as

…a brave and prolific film-maker and a brilliant reporter, with a rare gift for vivid, descriptive writing. But his greatest gift perhaps was in ‘lifting rocks’. In his dozens of documentaries and hundreds of articles over six decades, most often exposing the ruthlessness of power, John became the most important journalist of his generation.

I just stumbled across a remarkable warning that he wrote in a May 2014 Opinion published by the Guardian that strikes me as remarkably prescient. Click on the image below to to reader the article.

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