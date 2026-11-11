When he died in 2023, John Pilger was lauded as “a giant of journalism” by Britain’s National Union of Journalists, which further described him as
…a brave and prolific film-maker and a brilliant reporter, with a rare gift for vivid, descriptive writing. But his greatest gift perhaps was in ‘lifting rocks’. In his dozens of documentaries and hundreds of articles over six decades, most often exposing the ruthlessness of power, John became the most important journalist of his generation.
I just stumbled across a remarkable warning that he wrote in a May 2014 Opinion published by the Guardian that strikes me as remarkably prescient. Click on the image below to to reader the article.
The world forgave Germany for Hitler; however, they will not forgive Russia for Stalin. The sheer hatred among Neocons against Russia is a study for experts on the mentally deranged. There is no justification for the hatred; it's just raw emotional instability. Putin tried to join NATO after the fall of the Soviets. The Western Neocons had a fit; you can't trust Russia no matter what, they said. No matter what the Russians did or said, they are evil and bent on the destruction of the West, the Neocons quipped. Maybe hiding under their desks during drills in school emotionally ruined their minds and made them retards. No one really knows why the extreme hatred exists. War with Russia is the ultimate drug for the Western Neocons; they've been dreaming of the day that NATO, the EU, and the US can finally invade and break up the evil empire and share the 75 trillion in assets that Russia holds, the most of any nation. But, as usual, these tragically stupid politicians never think longer than their noses.
Other nations, like China, see what the West is doing and realize that after Russia is conquered, China will be next. These imbeciles in Brussels and DC have pushed giant and powerful countries together after decades of keeping them apart. Any war with Russia will result in China and North Korea siding with Russia. There is no way the West, even with its technology, can win a fight against a Russia/China opponent. The difference in the combined militaries is overwhelming. The US came close to drawing down its military weapons to attack Iran. The West will lose this war; it will end the dominance of the Anglo-American world power. It will be a bitter loss. And nukes will fly.
Additionally, the Democrats love Zelensky; they will pull the US into the conflict, and Iran will probably side with Russia too. We are in for a wild ride of ruin. Militarily and financially.
What a find! Pilger was one of the greats. It's amazing how much willful ignorance still exists in the world. No wonder propaganda always works for at least 30% of the population. Sigh.