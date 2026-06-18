$9 Billion to Jab You: How Your Tax Dollars Fund the World's Largest Drug Advertising Machine
From kindergarten classrooms to third-world villages—the federal vaccine cartel spends more selling shots than Big Pharma spends on direct-to-consumer advertising for all drugs combined
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
The public is bombarded with public health messaging about vaccination, far more than losing weight, exercise, improving diet or even high-cost branded drugs. I wondered how much is spent on vaccine promotion and why?
💉 The Taxpayer Vaccination Leviathan: Annual Federal Spending on Immunization Promotion (2018–2025)
The federal vaccine apparatus is a sprawling, multi-agency enterprise that consumes billions annually—not just purchasing doses, but manufacturing consent through aggressive “promotion” and “education” campaigns that blur the line between public health and propaganda.