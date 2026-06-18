By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The public is bombarded with public health messaging about vaccination, far more than losing weight, exercise, improving diet or even high-cost branded drugs. I wondered how much is spent on vaccine promotion and why?

💉 The Taxpayer Vaccination Leviathan: Annual Federal Spending on Immunization Promotion (2018–2025)

The federal vaccine apparatus is a sprawling, multi-agency enterprise that consumes billions annually—not just purchasing doses, but manufacturing consent through aggressive “promotion” and “education” campaigns that blur the line between public health and propaganda.