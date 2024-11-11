By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH and Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Bioterrorism is the deliberate release of viruses, bacteria, toxins, or fungi with the goal of causing panic, mass casualties, or severe economic disruption. Tin et al found that 33 terrorist attacks involving biological agents were recorded between 1970 and 2019, registering 9 deaths and 806 injuries. 21 events occurred in the United States, 3 in Kenya, 2 each in both the United Kingdom and Pakistan, and a single event in Japan, Columbia, Israel, Russia and Tunisia.

Laboratory leaks occur more than one may expect. Blacksell et al found that, since 2001, there have been 309 confirmed and reported lab-acquired infections globally, with a vast majority (78.6%) occurring in the United States. This number is expected to be even higher because not all cases are reported to the media or published in peer-reviewed journals. The most common cause of pathogen escape is "procedural error".

In the past, previously extinct pathogenic viruses have been re-created without proper oversight, including Horsepox (by Tonix Pharma) and the 1918 Spanish Flu (by the CDC). These unnecessary virus reconstructions pose significant dangers with no clear public health benefit.

In 2015, Dr. Bernard Moss of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) was granted approval to conduct dangerous gain-of-function monkeypox gene-transfer experiments (inserting a more lethal strain into a more transmissible strain and vice versa).

In 2015 and 2016, Ralph Baric and colleagues, funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) through Peter Dasak and the EcoHealth Alliance, published two papers highlighting their creation of chimeric SARS-like viruses assisted by Dr. Zhengli-Li Shi at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. In the biosecurity section of the papers, they admit to conducting gain-of-function research:

“These studies were initiated before the US Government Deliberative Process Research Funding Pause on Selected Gain of Function Research Involving Influenza, MERS, and SARS Viruses ... The Continuation of these studies has been requested and approved by the NIH."

In late 2019, the deadliest bioweapon attack in history occurred with the release of SARS-CoV-2 from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

In late 2020, the global administration of mRNA injections encoding for the lethal Spike protein began, possibly resulting in at least 17 million deaths.

Since April 2021, gain-of-function serial passage experiments with H5Nx clade 2.3.4.4 bird flu in mallard ducks are currently underway at the USDA Southeast Poultry Research Laboratory (SEPRL) in Athens, Georgia. We strongly suspect that HPAI H5N1 Clade 2.3.4.4b (Genotype B1) may have leaked or been released from the USDA SEPRL, contributing to the current outbreaks of bird flu in cattle and humans.

On August 4, 2022, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) declared a public health emergency (PHE) for monkeypox. The Russian Nuclear, Chemical and Biological Protection troops head Igor Kirillov said that Four US biolabs operate in Nigeria, where monkeypox came from. He said it is necessary to point out a "strange coincidence that requires additional inspection by specialists."

In late 2022, an illegal California biolab tied to China was shut down and cleared by authorities. It contained thousands of samples of pathogens, including HIV, malaria, tuberculosis, and SARS-CoV-2, as well as nearly a thousand transgenic mice genetically engineered to mimic the human immune system. The biolab also contained a freezer labeled "Ebola".

On February 21, 2024, the FBI conducted a full-scale bioterrorism drill with Colorado hospitals to test their coordinated response to a potential attack.

In April 2024, the U.S. Department of State warned that China, Iran, and North Korea possess bioweapon programs in violation of the 1975 Biological Weapons Convention.

In May 2024, the Biden administration published the United States Government Policy for Oversight of Dual Use Research of Concern and Pathogens with Enhanced Pandemic Potential, a 31 page document that outlines an oversight plan for the development of biological threats (viruses, bacteria, fungi, toxins) that can be of dual use to humanity—for benefit or harm. Dr. McCullough found that the policy effectively “green lights” dangerous gain-of-function bioweapon research:

The paragraphs of this guidance reads like a dream for National Institutes of Health (NIAID, BARDA) and Department of Defense (DARPA) funded laboratories. There is very little reporting required, no comprehensive inventories, and recommended but not required bio-security (hoods, reverse ventilation, protection of workers, etc): “In such cases, agents affecting humans that are recommended to be handled at Biosafety Level 3 (BSL-3) or Biosafety Level 4 (BSL-4) per the BMBL guidance are subject to this Policy.” No mandate or audits are mentioned. For labs funded by foundations such as Gates, Wellcome Trust, Rockefeller and many more, government funding is not a risk, so reporting becomes optional. It describes the development of “pathogens with enhanced pandemic potential” as a goal of covered research. For example, SARS-CoV-2 could have been dually developed as a biological threat to populations but also the development of counter-measures including monoclonal antibodies and vaccines which would be considered benefits to the world. As a result, we can expect the next Disease X pandemic(s) to have laboratory origins supported by this policy. While this “oversight” document will be portrayed as representing responsible government protection of the environment and populations at large, its lack of inspections, fines, and punishments for violations is a “green light” for gain-of-function research to develop pathogens and toxins designed to harm plants, animals, and humans. This terminology allows for proliferation of bio-weapons without using the term and invoking the 1975 prohibition.

Bill Gates, the CDC, the U.S. Department of Defense, and the RAND Corporation have warned of a possible bioterror attack assisted by artificial intelligence and CRISPR gene-editing tech.

Watch as Bill Gates chuckles uncontrollably while warning of bioterrorism as "the big future threat facing humanity" during a 2023 BBC interview:

The Gates Foundation gave $9.5 million to UW-Madison and principal investigator Yoshihiro Kawaoka to modify H5N1 viruses to preferentially recognize human-type receptors and transmit efficiently in mammals. The money was also used in a project headed by both Yoshihiro Kawaoka and Ron Fouchier (he previously modified H5N1 to become airborne transmissible in ferrets at the Erasmus Medical Center), where they provided the two additional mutations that would be needed in Egyptian H5N1 viruses to create variants with the mammalian “transmissibility features” identified in the Kawaoka study. This indicates that Bill Gates and his Foundation funded bioterrorist-like activities involving H5N1, providing blueprints for other bad actors who may want to create a bioweapon.

A study by Kristen Kuhn, published by the Centre of Excellence Defence Against Terrorism (affiliated with NATO), neatly describes the current biolab situation:

Facilities that hold potentially dangerous bacteria, toxins, or viruses are sometimes shockingly ill-secured and the opportunity for theft, accident or leakage is high (Jenkins, 2017). These may be referred to as biosafety-level-3 (BSL3) or BSL4 labs, as seen in Figure 2. As of May 2023, there are 51 BSL4 labs in operation, 3 under construction, and 15 planned, all spread over 27 countries (Koblentz et al., 2023). According to Koblentz et al., approximately 75 percent of existing operational BSL4 labs are in cities, where dense populations could exacerbate the impact of an accidental release. The number of BSL4 labs around the world has grown steadily since the 2001 anthrax letter attacks in the United States, and the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered another a rapid increase in the building of BSL4 labs (Koblentz et al., 2023). According to Global Biolabs (2023), since the start of the pandemic, 9 countries have announced plans to build 12 new BSL4 labs.

On November 7th 2024, 43 monkeys escaped a South Carolina biolab. At the Alpha Genesis facility, a caretaker failed to secure a door at an enclosure, allowing the monkeys to escape. According to its website, Alpha Genesis breeds monkeys and provides "nonhuman primate products and bio-research services" across the globe. “We are experienced in vaccine development, therapeutic drug therapies, viral pathogenesis, small molecule administration, pharmacokinetics, and experimental surgical procedures.”

There must be an immediate and complete global moratorium on gain-of-function research, along with comprehensive investigations into the growing number of U.S. and international biolabs—including their funders—that may be conducting bioweapon research, to prevent another man-made pandemic.

Dr. McCullough calls for strong independent clinical leadership in healthcare–specifically the next US Surgeon General should be an independent voice advocating for the health of Americans. The last several USSG doctors have been mouthpieces for the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex by pushing propaganda and “hunting misinformation” instead of serious clinical scholarship, analysis, and leadership on important clinical issues. Here’s a comprehensive list of suggested public health priorities for the new Trump administration:

The Framework for Public Health Policy and a Healthier America

Complete Ban on Gain-of-Function Research Immediate Withdrawal of COVID-19 Vaccines from the Market Repeal of the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Compensation Act Federal Prohibition of Vaccine or Medical Mandates of Any Kind Comprehensive Safety Review of All Vaccines and Combinations Pause on RSV Vaccination for Pregnant Women and Beyfortus Use in Infants Merge the COVID-19 Vaccine Administration Data with Mortality Data Commision Extensive Research Program on Vaccine Injury Syndromes Restricted Covenant that Prevents FDA Officials Working for Pharmaceutical Companies End Pharmaceutical Payments to the FDA for Product Reviews Remove the Ability for Government Workers to Hold Patents with Big Pharma Eliminate Direct-to-Consumer Advertising for Pharmaceutical Companies

We don’t want to move from one authoritarian public health regime under Biden to another under Trump. When taking such actions, we should apply fundamental leadership principles by assembling expert teams to frame issues and collaborate with stakeholders to build consensus and come to sound public policy decisions. The government can do this quickly in the setting of an emergency. Even with GOF and COVID-19 vaccines, the bio-lab and vaccine promoters should be called for meetings to see the safety data and understand the rationale for bans and market removal, expecting disagreement. Following this proper process will drive meaningful, lasting public health policy.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following the McCullough Foundation, Dr. McCullough and Nicolas Hulscher on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.