FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Truthbird's avatar
Truthbird
7h

What a story! Wild. I believe it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gina's avatar
Gina
6h

The photo really completes the story!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture