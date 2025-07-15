FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patty Canter's avatar
Patty Canter
2h

Another question to answer. Why did they put a camp, especially one that is for children, in a flood plain in the first place? Why not a more secure location? Would they build a camp right on the San Andreas fault line also?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Diana Compton's avatar
Diana Compton
2h

With respect, this assessment is a bit unfair. Eastland had 50 years of experience where flash flooding happens every year and usually is not more serious than temporarily impassable roads and puddles inside a door. The Comfort example is not helpful since that was an evacuating bus that drove into high water. The truth is that a tropical storm remnant dropped an unprecedented 100 billion gallons of water in this area in a matter of hours which caused flood waters to rise 30 feet in 45 minutes. Mystic weathered floods just fine for 100 years. What in the weather warning suggested that this was a uniquely dangerous instance?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
53 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture