By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
It is hard to tell if it is just reporting on social media or if a real upward trend in premature death is occurring in young apparently healthy people. No matter how young, medical examiners are calling these deaths due to “natural causes.” Obituaries have become progressively less informative typically not mentioning cause of death or the circumstances around the end of life at all. As if the person simply evaporated and now they are missed by loved ones. Recent example is former NFL star Allen Bailey.
NFL Career Timeline: Allen Bailey played his final active NFL season in 2020 with the Atlanta Falcons and was released in February 2021—just as COVID-19 vaccines were beginning to become widely available to the general public.
NFL Vaccine Protocols: The NFL’s strict COVID-19 protocols and public tracking of player vaccination statuses applied heavily to active players during the 2021 season. Because Bailey was no longer on an active NFL roster during the 2021 season, his vaccination status was never subject to league reporting or public disclosure. To set minds at ease, one would think the family or his former teams or the medical examiner would say if true he was unvaccinated. Yet, there is no mention in any of the commentary—by anyone.