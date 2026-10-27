By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

It is hard to tell if it is just reporting on social media or if a real upward trend in premature death is occurring in young apparently healthy people. No matter how young, medical examiners are calling these deaths due to “natural causes.” Obituaries have become progressively less informative typically not mentioning cause of death or the circumstances around the end of life at all. As if the person simply evaporated and now they are missed by loved ones. Recent example is former NFL star Allen Bailey.

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