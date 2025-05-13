In a radio interview this morning, the broadcaster asked me why there is so much passionate discord and debate among Trump/RFK, Jr. supporters over the issue of Trump’s pick—and RFK Jr.’s endorsement—of Casey Means for Surgeon General.

After I published my defense of Secretary Kennedy’s endorsement of Means last week, I received many comments, e-mails, and calls from readers who were unhappy with my defense. This prompted me to give the matter much more thought, so I was fairly prepared for the question in my interview this morning.

Under ordinary circumstances, most people would be more patient with the messy business of Washington politics, with all of the horse-trading and solicitations of financial support that it entails.

The trouble now lies in the widespread and justified perception that the COVID-19 vaccine program is so corrupt and pernicious that to leave it in place—while instead talking about the dangers of junk food—is an impertinence and a vexation.

I suspect that Secretary Kennedy understands this perception. At the same time, I understand that he is trying to expand his base of supporters by cultivating friends and allies among people are generally interested in health matters, but who do not yet understand his longstanding concerns about vaccine safety.

As with any momentous undertaking, the endeavor of abolishing the COVID-19 vaccine can only succeed with sufficient support and backing. And, as is generally the case in human affairs, timing also plays a critical role.

As Shakespeare memorably put it:

There is a tide in the affairs of men. Which, taken at the flood, leads on to fortune; Omitted, all the voyage of their life Is bound in shallows and in miseries.

Perhaps it would be useful for Secretary Kennedy to think of the current impatience among many of his followers as similar to the impatience that President Lincoln faced among prominent Abolitionists in Boston and New York.

For decades prior to 1863, Lincoln doubted the feasibility of abolition because he perceived that it would rupture the Union and cause a civil war. It was only after the Civil War was upon him that he issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

Regarding President Trump: many suspect that he is too enamored with the notion that Operation Warp Speed was a great achievement to recognize the signs that it was a corrupt scam.

Many have expressed the opinion to me that only ego—and a longstanding habit of wanting to appear to win—can now account for President Trump’s ongoing refusal to repudiate the abominable program.

While these psychological factors may play a role, it seems to me that the bigger problem facing President Trump is that the Vaccine Cartel that brought us the COVID-19 pandemic and the infernal COVID-19 vaccine remains the most powerful mafia organization in history.

The Vaccine Cartel still has powerful allies in the Department of Defense, the intelligence agencies, and in every newsroom and editorial office in the country. Moreover, a large proportion of the American electorate is still completely brainwashed about the COVID-19 vaccine.

On a practical note, the Trump administration would do wonders for its credibility by at least eliminating the COVID-19 vaccine program for children. The approval of the vaccine for kids has always been the most abominable feature of the program.

Recall the odious statement of Dr. Eric Rubin—adjunct professor of immunology and infectious diseases at Harvard University and editor-in-chief of The New England Journal of Medicine—at the meeting of the FDA Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee in October 2021 to deliberate approval of the vaccine for kids. Dr. Rubin was aware of the recent, autopsy-confirmed myocarditis death of a young male due from the vaccine. Nevertheless, he asserted the following:

And yet, we’re worried about a side effect [myocarditis] that we can’t measure yet, but it’s probably real. And we see a benefit that isn’t the same as it is in older age groups. … The question of how broadly to use it, though, I think is a substantial one. . . . But I do think that it’s a relatively close call . . . But we’re never going to learn about how safe this vaccine is unless we start giving it.

Such was the reasoning of a Harvard man and NEJM editor on whether to injects tens of millions of kids with a novel, gene-therapy shot. I wonder if President Trump is aware of this appalling rationale.

There are signs of hope. Yesterday FDA Commissioner, Dr. Marty Makary, gave an interview with Charlie Kirk in which he made the following statement:

I'd love to see the evidence to show that giving young, healthy children another COVID shot would help them, but that evidence does not exist, and so we're not going to rubberstamp things at the FDA. I don't think you're going to see a push at the CDC to be pushing COVID shots in young, healthy children. That is something that's being discussed right now. I think you're going to see some announcement on that in the coming weeks, but I know they are trying to review all of the scientific data. And guess what? There's no data. There's no good randomized control data that the current version, the latest formulation, of the COVID shot, is necessary for young, healthy children. Other countries have already recommended against it. Other leading countries in Europe have recommended against it for young, healthy children. So I think you're going to see a look at this, and you're going to hear something forthcoming.

Commissioner Makary should consider that there is no reason to wait and deliberate any longer. The data is clear. The COVID-19 shot has zero benefit for young people and has caused many to suffer innumerable harms and even death.

I believe that banning the COVID-19 vaccine for children would be widely perceived as a good start and it would placate at least some of the impatience and discord that we are now seeing among medical freedom advocates who supported President Trump and Secretary Kennedy.

