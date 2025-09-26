Young and bold podcaster Tommy Carrigan got taken out of YouTube four years ago when he committed the “dangerous” act of interviewing Dr. Peter McCullough about treating COVID-19 patients with repurposed FDA-approved drugs to keep them out of hospital. For the last four years, he has been excluded from the world’s most powerful video sharing platform. A few days ago he interviewed me, and yesterday he received word that YouTube was giving him back his right to speak on its platform. YouTube taketh away, and YoutTube giveth back.

I’ve long been saying that this Constitutional Republic of ours cannot be saved from the senescent tyrants who now run it without the participation of young people. Please listen to my “dangerous” wide-ranging conversation with Tommy and share it with your friends to help him build back his YouTube channel.

