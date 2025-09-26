FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joanna Perry-Folino's avatar
Joanna Perry-Folino
2h

the majority of people are not critical thinkers because it is not taught in educational systems from kindergarten on. the issue has to do with the public school system that was originally created so people could adapt to factory work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
leonid breshnev's avatar
leonid breshnev
3h

thanks john for sharing this. The american perspective on the covid issue was planned globally which is the real crime.

he entire world (i live in Cambodia where we experienced complete lockdowns of major parts of the capital and real fears among the population here.(

While visiting Germany i saw my old friends be the classic ever obedient citizens that got one shot after another and finally got really, really sick. My personal friend suffered of severe memory loss while even driving his car and didn't know where he started and where to he should drive. That was followed by bouts of epilepsy in which he almost bit off his tounge. Doctors at the Hospital never mentioned a possible connection to his 5 vaccinations all mRNA, Pfizer and Moderna.

I for my part will never fall for such a trick again. I was vaccinated in Cambodia with traditional Chinese Sinovac Stuff and never had any side effects. None of my fellow Khmer People had any issue eventhough some death cases had been reported in the Capital City of Phnom Penh.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture