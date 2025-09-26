A "Dangerous" Conversation About Crime, Conspiracy, Religion, and Stupidity
YouTube just restored Tommy Carrigan's podcast after four years of censorship. Please listen to our "dangerous" conversation and share it with your friends.
Young and bold podcaster Tommy Carrigan got taken out of YouTube four years ago when he committed the “dangerous” act of interviewing Dr. Peter McCullough about treating COVID-19 patients with repurposed FDA-approved drugs to keep them out of hospital. For the last four years, he has been excluded from the world’s most powerful video sharing platform. A few days ago he interviewed me, and yesterday he received word that YouTube was giving him back his right to speak on its platform. YouTube taketh away, and YoutTube giveth back.
I’ve long been saying that this Constitutional Republic of ours cannot be saved from the senescent tyrants who now run it without the participation of young people. Please listen to my “dangerous” wide-ranging conversation with Tommy and share it with your friends to help him build back his YouTube channel.
the majority of people are not critical thinkers because it is not taught in educational systems from kindergarten on. the issue has to do with the public school system that was originally created so people could adapt to factory work.
thanks john for sharing this. The american perspective on the covid issue was planned globally which is the real crime.
he entire world (i live in Cambodia where we experienced complete lockdowns of major parts of the capital and real fears among the population here.(
While visiting Germany i saw my old friends be the classic ever obedient citizens that got one shot after another and finally got really, really sick. My personal friend suffered of severe memory loss while even driving his car and didn't know where he started and where to he should drive. That was followed by bouts of epilepsy in which he almost bit off his tounge. Doctors at the Hospital never mentioned a possible connection to his 5 vaccinations all mRNA, Pfizer and Moderna.
I for my part will never fall for such a trick again. I was vaccinated in Cambodia with traditional Chinese Sinovac Stuff and never had any side effects. None of my fellow Khmer People had any issue eventhough some death cases had been reported in the Capital City of Phnom Penh.