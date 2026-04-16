FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
8m

I agree War and violence should be a last resort. However speaking/writing Truth should not be curtailed as it leads to censorship which many are experiencing - especially if it does not apply to one group.

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Alan's avatar
Alan
14m

THAT'S WHAT WE HAVE HERE IN THE U.S. WITH TRAITOR TRUMP OWNED BY AN ILLEGAL FOREIGN NATION.

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