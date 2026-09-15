By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The vaccine cartel is using an old strategy of fear based on news stories about nasal PCR measles positive cases. Somehow the CNN reporter knows nothing about what happened clinically in the case but declares the woman was “unvaccinated.”

🦠 The Pennsylvania “Measles Death” That Wasn’t

The CNN headline is doing what mainstream outlets do best: manufacturing a vaccine-compliance morality tale out of a woman who died of end-stage lung disease. Let’s actually read the article — not the headline — and the story unravels almost instantly.