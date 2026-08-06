FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
10m

I am the God of science! Defy me and I will destroy you for not obeying me! A tyrant that was allowed to shape the direction of medical research for decades! He has no soul.

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DeAndra Kirkland's avatar
DeAndra Kirkland
13m

He is guilty of so many things and age is no excuse. It's upsetting he will not face any real consequences due to Biden pardoning.

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