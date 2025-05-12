A Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial of Terminalia Chebula and Terminalia Bellerica For Hyperuricemia
Natural Products Offer Alternative to Allopurinol and Febuxostat for Gout
Upgrade to paid to play voiceover
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
One of the great privileges of practicing medicine is the opportunity to learn from patients. I had a patient recently who told me a wonderful story of controlling gout flares by lowering uric acid in the blood naturally. I wondered if there were any randomized trial evidence.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse) to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.