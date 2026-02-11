FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Formerly_Known_As_Someone's avatar
Formerly_Known_As_Someone
1h

That is cool but if you have kidney issues it may be unsafe esp. if you take it on a regular basis or large amounts. It creates a waste product called creatinine that is hard for weaker kidneys (common in people over 60, but can happen at any age) to filter.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Tim Kingswood's avatar
Tim Kingswood
2h

I take about 3/5g in my fist coffee in the morning. Is it ok to mix in hot drinks?

Reply
Share
1 reply
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture