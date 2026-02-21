FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard C. Skidmore's avatar
Richard C. Skidmore
42m

How long did the effect last?

Reply
Share
erin's avatar
erin
21m

Where to get lead free beetroot?

Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture