When I was a kid growing up in Texas I was fascinated by rattlesnakes, whose venom is absolutely devastating to every kind of tissue in the body. Once a friend shot a rattlesnake. While holding up the dead serpent to measure its length in comparison to his height, he accidentally dropped it and one of the fangs brushed his forearm. It didn’t appear to break the skin, so we were all surprised a few minutes later when his forearm began to swell up like a balloon.

I once asked a chemist, “Why does the rattlesnake venom do so much damage to the skin, muscle, and blood?”

“Because it contains dozens of toxic proteins,” he replied.

Toxic proteins. At the time I found this puzzling, as I’d always thought that proteins are the building blocks of life. What does it mean that some proteins can demolish the building blocks of life?

Some toxic proteins—like the cocktail contained in rattlesnake venom—are fast acting. Others—like the genetically engineered spike protein in SARS-CoV-2 and the mRNA vaccines derived from it—seem to work slowly and insidiously. The protein kills you not with a dramatic blow, but by aggravating and accelerating the inflammation and degeneration of your cells and organs. We are all going to die. The only questions are when and how much will the quality of our lives be impaired by sickness before we die.

Spike protein poisoning partly resembles the insidious malady of syphilis, which 19th century physicians called the “Great Imitator” due to its wide range of variable clinical symptoms.

The insidiousness of spike protein toxicity is what has enabled the villains who created it to obscure the fruits of their infernal work. In my own social circle, I know dozens of people between the ages of 50-75 who were in excellent health until 2022. About a year after they received the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, they precipitously declined with diseases that we associate with senescence—that is, strokes, heart trouble, rapidly advancing cancers, and syndromes that strongly resemble Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. While these disease processes may have already been underway, it appears that the spike protein aggravates and accelerates them.

Thus, a man who would have died of a heart attack at 70 instead died at 54 after receiving his third shot because inflammation and atherosclerotic plaques in his coronary arteries were amplified by the shots.

When suspicion was raised about the vaccines he received in 2021 and early 2022, the typical response is that some unfortunate men die of heart attacks in their fifties, which isn’t that young.

The only way this obfuscation will end will be with the development and widespread availability of rapid testing for the presence of spike protein in the blood and tissues. The presence and quantity of the protein can be analyzed in conjunction with analyzing associated disease processes. Ending this obfuscation is the first step to finding a cure to the problem.

Note the stunning preposterousness that only a handful of undercapitalized, independent researchers like Dr. Peter McCullough and his colleagues are working on solving this problem.

Like autism, the problem of insidious spike protein poisoning now poses a major threat to national security. The American people cannot afford the increasing disease burden that is already upon us.

At the McCullough Foundation, we are enlisting the help of talented researchers to help us investigate the precise causes of this calamity and to find practical solutions. Some—such as Dr. McCullough and I—are volunteering our time—but we can only achieve so much without financial resources. Please consider supporting us with a donation. Even a small one helps.

Share