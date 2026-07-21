By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

One of the most tragic deaths in my practice over recent years was a man in his seventies who died from a COVID-19 vaccine-induced ALS-like neurologic syndrome. He came to mind when I heard about the death of actor Eric Dane—the man millions knew as Dr. Mark Sloan, on Grey’s Anatomy.

The Cruel Irony of Dr. McSteamy: Eric Dane, Rapid ALS, and the Silence on Vaccination

Eric Dane—the man millions knew as Dr. Mark Sloan, “McSteamy” on Grey’s Anatomy—died on February 19, 2026, at just 53 years old. His death certificate reads amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. What it doesn’t say, and what the celebrity obituaries won’t touch, is the timeline that raises questions the medical-media complex would prefer nobody ask.

Dane’s case was not the typical slow-burn ALS familiar to pre-pandemic neurology. It was a freight train.