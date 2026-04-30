By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

With all the media attention on post-pandemic turbo cancer, I have been searching for solutions to get ahead the the crisis. Currently cancer screening in the US is limited by guidelines.

Core USPSTF‑Recommended Cancer Screenings

Breast cancer

Women should receive screening mammography every 2 years from ages 40 to 74 . [sites.nort...estern.edu]

Cervical cancer

Women ages 21–65 should be screened with: Pap test every 3 years (ages 21–29), or HPV testing (alone or combined with Pap) at longer intervals for ages 30–65. [cdc.gov]

Colorectal cancer

All adults ages 45–75 should be screened using stool-based tests or direct visualization tests (such as colonoscopy), at intervals depending on the method used. [sites.nort...estern.edu]

Lung cancer

Annual low‑dose CT is recommended for adults ages 50–80 who: Have a significant smoking history (≥20 pack‑years), and Currently smoke or quit within the past 15 years. [cdc.gov]

Prostate Cancer

American Cancer Society (ACS) prostate cancer screening guidance

The ACS recommends earlier initiation of PSA discussions and gives clearer endorsement of testing once an informed discussion has occurred:

Age 50 : Men at average risk with a life expectancy ≥10 years should discuss PSA screening with their clinician

Age 45 : Men at higher risk , including Black men or those with a first‑degree relative diagnosed before age 65

Age 40: Men at very high risk, such as those with multiple first‑degree relatives affected at an early age

After this discussion, men who choose screening should receive PSA testing, with screening intervals based on PSA level (e.g., every 1–2 years) [cancer.org]

Cancers Not Routinely Recommended for Screening in Healthy Adults

Routine screening has not shown a mortality benefit for ovarian, pancreatic, testicular, or thyroid cancers in asymptomatic adults.

Evidence is insufficient to recommend routine screening for bladder, oral, or skin cancer in people without symptoms. [cdc.gov]

Key Caveat

These recommendations apply to average‑risk, asymptomatic adults. Personal or family history, genetic risk, or other conditions may change screening timing or intensity. None of these recommendations consider SARS-CoV-2 infection or COVID-19 vaccination as a new and highly prevalent risk factor for cancer.

🔬 Scientific Review: Whole-Body MRI in the Era of Turbo-Cancer

📈 The Escalating Landscape of Cancer Incidence

Since 2021, global oncology trends have shifted significantly. Epidemiological data indicates a troubling, unexplained acceleration in cancer diagnoses, particularly among younger, likely COVID-19 vaccinated cohorts who historically presented lower risk profiles. This phenomenon has sparked intense debate regarding potential oncogenicity of genetic vaccines, Spike protein exposure, and other determinants. As the medical establishment struggles to contextualize these shifts, the necessity for proactive, non-invasive, and highly sensitive screening modalities has become a paramount concern for patients seeking to bypass institutional inertia.