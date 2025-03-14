by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

In addressing the autism epidemic (1 in 36 kids), childhood hyper-vaccination is a primary target as indicated by at least 4 peer-reviewed studies:

What potential mechanisms could underlie the observed association between childhood vaccination and autism? A review of the literature suggests that aluminum adjuvants play a key role.

A 2021 comprehensive review paper titled, Reviewing the association between aluminum adjuvants in the vaccines and autism spectrum disorder, found a potential causal link:

There is a parallel rise in the association between aluminum adjuvants (AlAd) in vaccines for infants and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Injected aluminum (Al) induces behavioral changes in mice. Brains in ASD patients contain more Al than control. Numerous mechanisms exist that can explain Al neurotoxic effects. The consilience of evidence supports AlAd as an etiologic factor in ASD.

A landmark 2018 study titled, Aluminium in brain tissue in autism, found extraordinarily high brain aluminum content is individuals with ASD: