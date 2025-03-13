As a lifelong environmentalist (I founded the first high school environmental club in Texas in 1986), I have long found the modern Climate Cult to be one of the most corrupt, hypocritical, self-serving parcels of mercenary frauds operating in a world that is full of such cabals.

The BBC’s report that a four-lane highway is being constructed through the Brazilian rainforest to provide a transportation artery to a forthcoming “Climate Summit” vexed me, but didn’t surprise me. As BBC reported yesterday.

A new four-lane highway cutting through tens of thousands of acres of protected Amazon rainforest is being built for the COP30 climate summit in the Brazilian city of Belém. It aims to ease traffic to the city, which will host more than 50,000 people - including world leaders - at the conference in November. The state government touts the highway's "sustainable" credentials, but some locals and conservationists are outraged at the environmental impact. The Amazon plays a vital role in absorbing carbon for the world and providing biodiversity, and many say this deforestation contradicts the very purpose of a climate summit.

Note the Orwellian humbug that the highway is “sustainable”—an epithet that is applied to every mercenary scheme masquerading as environmental initiative.

