The cancelled meeting with Putin in Budapest—and the announcement of new U.S. sanctions against Russian oil companies—indicate that the U.S. is now moving closer to direct war with Russia.

Americans should remember that the United States has never won a major war on its own. The last notable U.S. victory was the Spanish-American War of 1898, which resulted in the U.S. gaining control of Cuba, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Philippines.

During World War II, the Russians did most of the fighting against Nazi Germany. The U.S. did not land soldiers on the European mainland until the invasion of Sicily in July 1943. By then the Russians had already been engaged titanic battles with the German Wehrmacht for two years.

Even after the D-Day invasion, 157 German divisions remained on the Eastern Front, fighting the Russians, with only 58 German divisions deployed to the Western Front and 26 divisions deployed to Italy. In early 1945, even more German divisions were moved to the Eastern Front to try to stop the Red Army’s advance towards Berlin.

Battle of Kursk between Russian and German forces in southwestern Russia in 1943

American soldiers fought bravely in Italy and France, and fighting was especially hot in the latter country against highly experienced Wehrmacht divisions. Nevertheless, the fact remains that the Russians did most of the fighting.

The American people and their foolish leaders have been living in a “Team America” fantasyland for far too long. War against Russia would be a total calamity and could result in the end of all life on earth. We urge President Trump to stop listening to the deranged imbecile hawks who have been doggedly wrong about every military adventure abroad since President Johnson got us into Vietnam in 1965.

That conflict began with the false flag Gulf of Tonkin incident in 1964. Following Trump’s new sanctions against Russia, a False Flag Watch is now in effect. Look for phony news reports about Russian incursions into NATO territory to seemingly justify invocation of NATO’s collective defense clause.

We hope that President Trump understands that none of his good works will amount to anything if we go to war with Russia.

