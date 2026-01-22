America Officially Withdraws from the World Health Organization
With the Pandemic Treaty in place, the Gates Foundation and GAVI now fill the power vacuum as top funders — putting WHO member states in danger.
On January 20, 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order initiating the U.S. withdrawal from the WHO, citing its COVID-19 failures, lack of reforms, and disproportionate U.S. funding.
Today, that one-year notice period has officially expired — and the United States has formally withdrawn from the WHO, leaving the Gates Foundation and GAVI to fill the power vacuum as top funders:
My heart goes out to all remaining WHO member states… now answering directly to the vaccine cartel.
It’s important to remember that in May 2025, the WHO officially approved the WHO Pandemic Agreement — setting the stage for fast-tracked experimental vaccines, top-down emergency mandates, digital vaccine passports, expanded cross-border surveillance, and coordinated censorship of dissenting scientists and physicians under the banner of “misinformation.”
Last month, the WHO exposed just how degraded it has become by releasing an embarrassingly weak autism-vaccine report. The McCullough Foundation — with ~0.007% of the WHO’s budget — produced a far more comprehensive and scientifically grounded analysis:
We can chalk up this official withdrawal as a major win for the public health of America.
