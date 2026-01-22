FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Autumn's avatar
Autumn
43m

Why Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci still walking around free? Please don't say there's not enough evidence to convict them...

Reply
Share
Tom Haviland's avatar
Tom Haviland
42m

A good first step. Now, let's get these dangerous mRNA injections off the shelves!

Reply
Share
43 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture