FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Mary Ann Caton's avatar
Mary Ann Caton
4h

Bret Weinstein has been talking about, what he calls, our Cartesian Crisis for years which probably goes as far back, or at least we can spot its origins, in the Wilsonian propaganda campaign during WW1, and refined through the contributions of men like Edward Bernays, Jacque Ellul, and Walter Lippmann. Nearly all that we think we know about the world comes to us from people we have never met. Journalism is corrupt beyond recognition because it's designed to support narrative rather than fact. The only truth is inside the covers of the Bible.

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albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
4h

Right on Target John - Thank you!

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