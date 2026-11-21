Dear President Trump,

I respectfully draw your attention to the life and work of the British soldier, historian, and writer, Sir John Bagot Glubb (1897-1986), commonly known as Glubb Pasha. A distinguished British Army officer who spent much of his career in the Middle East, Glubb commanded the Arab Legion of Transjordan, later Jordan, from 1939 to 1956. His experiences and his study of ancient civilizations yielded a stunning observation—that is, great imperial powers enjoy approximately 250 years of preeminence, or roughly ten generations, regardless of their geography, religion, ethnicity, or political institutions.

Glubb argued that empires generally pass through six recognizable stages, with the transition from the age of affluence to the age of decadence being the most dangerous. This is the period in which citizens start regarding comfort and advancement as entitlements rather than rewards for productive effort.

The final stage before the collapse is marked by political polarization, excessive displays of wealth, and the elevation of celebrity and entertainment.

Here in the United States, we just celebrated our 250th anniversary, and the signs we are entering a steep decline are piling up like cars on the Santa Monica Freeway in the 1976 TV show CHiPs.

IF you, President Trump, do not make an aggressive course change, you will go down in history as the U.S President who presided over this great nation plummeting like the Illinois Nazis’ Ford Pinto in The Blues Brothers.

The course change is simple: Withdraw all support for the mindlessly destructive wars abroad and focus on shoring up the security and prosperity of the American homeland. Return to your initial promise of America First.

Specific action items:

1). Ghost Benjamin Netanyahu as you would a crazy ex-girlfriend who keys the word “asshole” on the hood of your new Rolls and sends you threatening text messages at 2:00 a.m.

2). Ditto Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

3). Bury the hatchet with Russia and Iran. Instead of quarreling with them, do oil deals with them.

4). Shore up the Petrodollar instead of undermining it with your war on Iran that has resulted in our Gulf trading partners being wrecked.

5). Find and convene ten righteous people to figure out how to erect guardrails for AI and to protect America’s network and grid from it.

6). Instead of spending hundreds of billions blowing up things abroad, invest it in American infrastructure and industry. Observe how China has vastly and rapidly grown its power not by trying to control the world, but by investing in its own people.

7). Do everything in your power to stop the runaway train of debt.

8). Do everything in your power to stop debasing the currency and to stop inflation.

Bear in mind that if things fall apart at home, NO ONE will care about the melodramas abroad that currently suck all the oxygen out of the room.

Your dedicated supporter for a decade until you lost America First script,

John Sears Leake

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