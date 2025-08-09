By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Are rates of cancer really on the rise? Can turbo cancers be confirmed? The Annual Report to the Nation 2025: Overall Cancer Statistics gives data out to 2021. Thus this is only a glimpse of what could be in the future for 81% of Americans who took one or more COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. The average solid organ cancer takes five years since inception before clinical detection. As you can see some new cancers are on the rise and some in decline. Cancer mortality which is the sum total of early detection, treatment, and recovery, thankfully remains on a declining trend: