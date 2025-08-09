By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Are rates of cancer really on the rise? Can turbo cancers be confirmed? The Annual Report to the Nation 2025: Overall Cancer Statistics gives data out to 2021. Thus this is only a glimpse of what could be in the future for 81% of Americans who took one or more COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. The average solid organ cancer takes five years since inception before clinical detection. As you can see some new cancers are on the rise and some in decline. Cancer mortality which is the sum total of early detection, treatment, and recovery, thankfully remains on a declining trend:
Overall, from 2018 to 2022, cancer death rates decreased an average of 1.7% per year for men and an average of 1.3% per year for women. Cancer death rates decreased an average of 1.5% per year from 2001 – 2022 among children. Among AYAs, cancer death rates fell by 2.9% per year from 2001 – 2005, 1% per year from 2005 – 2020, and then remained stable from 2020 – 2022.
