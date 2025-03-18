By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

A new outbreak of H7N9 avian influenza in the U.S., has been detected on a farm of 47,654 commercial broiler breeder chickens in Noxubee, Mississippi, March 13, 2025, as the Paris-based World Animal Health Organisation said in a report on Monday, citing U.S. Authorities.

H7N9 is thought to be considerably more deadly than H5N1. I wondered if standard-of-care nasal and throat sprays and gargles with dilute povidone iodine would continue to have protective effects.

Hiroshi Ito, Toshihiro Ito, Muneo Hikida, Junko Yashiro, Akira Otsuka, Hiroshi Kida, Koichi Otsuki; Outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Japan and Anti-Influenza Virus Activity of Povidone-Iodine Products. Dermatology 1 February 2006; 212 (Suppl. 1): 115–118. https://doi.org/10.1159/000089210

Ito et al reported in in 2006:

The in vitro antiviral activity of PVP-I products (2% PVP-I solution, 0.5% PVP-I scrub, 0.25% PVP-I palm, 0.23% PVP-I gargle, 0.23% PVP-I throat spray and 2% PVP-I solution for animals) against avian influenza A viruses [a highly pathogenic avian influenza virus, A/crow/Kyoto/T2/04 (H5N1; 106.5 EID 50 /0.1 ml), and 3 low pathogenic avian influenza A viruses, A/whistling swan/Shimane/499/838 (H5N3; 104.8 EID 50 /0.1 ml), A/whistling swan/Shimane/42/80 (H7N7; 105.5 EID 50 /0.1 ml) and A/duck/Hokkaido/26/99 (H9N2; 104.8 EID 50 /0.1 ml)] were investigated using embryonated hen’s eggs. Results/Discussion: Viral infectious titers were reduced to levels below the detection limits by incubation for only 10 s with the PVP-I products used in this study. These results indicate that PVP-I products have virucidal activity against avian influenza A viruses. Therefore, the PVP-I products are useful in the prevention and control of human infection by avian influenza A viruses.

Thus a 10 second exposure in the nose and mouth effectively killed H7NX and similar strains giving us reassurance our approach is on track. The main public health task now is getting the iodine-based sprays and gargles to the workers and ensuring they are following a twice daily and post exposure (eg culling) schedule. If severe disease develops we reiterate our guidance for immediate oral oseltamivir while waiting for the PCR test result. The best way to prevent serious cases of bird flu is to share this article and telling poultry and cattle workers about the free Wellness Company Prevent and Protect Program.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

Hiroshi Ito, Toshihiro Ito, Muneo Hikida, Junko Yashiro, Akira Otsuka, Hiroshi Kida, Koichi Otsuki; Outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Japan and Anti-Influenza Virus Activity of Povidone-Iodine Products. Dermatology 1 February 2006; 212 (Suppl. 1): 115–118. https://doi.org/10.1159/000089210