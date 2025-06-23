FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Taming the Wolf Institute's avatar
Taming the Wolf Institute
5h

Almost as weird as tampons in the boys' restroom. Almost.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Peter W Allen's avatar
Peter W Allen
5h

John, you gotta do better than this: this is your next book, fixated as you appear to be with odd murderers, and others. This smells to high heaven, you did not mention his wife had money and passports and weapons, and children.. Why is nobody digging......this is right up our alley.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture