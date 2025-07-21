Author’s Note: The following is Part III of the true story of the theft of Cellini’s Saleria—a $65 million table sculpture—from the Vienna Art History Museum in 2003. I am publishing this extraordinary true story as a summer divertimento for our paid subscribers. Readers who are just now seeing this story should first read Part I and Part II.

Please consider becoming a paid subscriber to Focal Points. For just $5 per month, you can support us in our effort to research and report intriguing stories in the realms of public health policy, current affairs, organized crime, and—in this case—high culture. Because the former Vienna Chief of Police, Ernst Geiger, is a close friend, I was able to access information and documents that were not available to other reporters.

Part III: In which a security expert is introduced and another extortion attempt is made.

Every Thursday from 10-11:30, the Vienna radio station “Orange” broadcasts a talk show about domestic life (residential real estate, architecture, interior design, etc.) On July 1, 2004, the guest was Robert “Kookie” Mang, the owner of an alarm system firm. Forty-eight-years old, he was divorced and lived alone, but with his lively, self-confident personality and his handsome, youthful looks, he was very successful with women. He got his nickname from the character Kookie—a parking lot attendant in the American television series 77 Sunset Strip. Played by the actor Edd Byrnes, Kookie had such a cool way of combing his hair that he inspired the hit song “Kookie, Kookie, lend me your comb” by Connie Stevens. The song was first performed during the opening episode of the 1959-60 season, “The Kookie Caper,” in which Kookie helps the private eye Stu Bailey to catch a jewel thief.

Robert “Kookie” Mang often went out on the town at night, and frequented an internet dating site under the pseudonym “Don Julio.” For his radio interview on that hot July morning, he appeared at the studio wearing jeans and a freshly-pressed white t-shirt. Cleanly shaven, his short hair neatly combed, he seemed disciplined and alert, but also relaxed.

His theme was burglary prevention. In recent years, the incidence of burglary in Vienna has spiked due to the influx of organized criminal groups from the former communist lands to the east. Mr. Mang had a number of reflections and tips on the subject. Towards the end of the show, the host, Peter Nemeth, asked him if many alarm systems in Vienna had become obsolete.

Mang: If you look closely, you will see that many houses are very, very poorly secured. I’d like to draw your attention [laughs] to the Saliera. From the point of view of an expert—I mean, with the scaffolding and so forth—it was no wonder, it was simple. Nemeth: Dumb! Mang: Yes, but not of the burglar [laughs again] but, I would say, of those who were responsible.