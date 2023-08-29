FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

DC
Aug 29, 2023

What would we be looking for on the ECG? The problem is at least in NY us PCP's are asked to "clear" these kids for sports. When they are unvaccinated for covid I am relieved as I know that medicine but when they have the covid vaccine on board it's a different story. As I am not a pediatric cardiologist my choices are getting an in office ECG and possibly missing something with my read or sending the kid to a pediatric cardiologist who all now have very long wait times for new patient visits to get them "cleared" to participate in sports. This often results in delays in them starting their sports schedule. Parents are looking for answers. I have young athletes in high school and college asking me if they are going to die as they are seeing what is happening in the athletic world all around them. I am at a loss as very few medical professionals will stand up and do what is right including documenting increased risk because of the covid vaccine being on board and doing the appropriate testing to look for problems. And the responsibility will fall back on us family practice professionals with lawsuits directed at us no doubt because we "cleared" them to play and they dropped dead on the field.

Patricia's avatar
Patricia
Aug 29, 2023

Great idea - if only we had health systems who wanted the truth to get out.

