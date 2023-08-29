Artificial Intelligence Applied to ECGs May be First Step in Mass Screening for Subclinical Myocarditis
Global Mass Vaccination Caused Tidal Wave of Sudden Death--ECG May be Key to Risk Prediction
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
We are in a tsunami of COVID-19 vaccine induced cardiac arrests. Almost everyday another young person dies during sleep or athletic activity. Both of these periods there is a rise of adrenaline which is a known trigger for cardiac arrest in those who have subclinical heart inflammation from COVID-19 vaccines.
Maruyama and Eusako have proposed examination of the baseline ECG before and after COVID-19 vaccination could yield some clues. The appearance of the J-wave early in the repolarization cycle may signify subclinical myocarditis. They extend their hypothesis to say that artificial intelligence applied to a massive number of individuals is very likely to be able to develop algorithms to understand who may be the next unlikely victim of COVID-19 vaccine induced cardiac arrest.
In cardiology, we are looking forward to advanced forms of electrocardiography or other studies that can better help us inform the large numbers of concerned individuals coming forward with regret after COVID-19 vaccination.
In the meantime, if one is concerned about COVID-19 vaccine heart damage, be sure to see a physician and obtain an ECG. It may give important clues to future risk.
Subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth at a time when you need it the most.
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
President, McCullough Foundation
Cadegiani FA. Catecholamines Are the Key Trigger of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine-Induced Myocarditis: A Compelling Hypothesis Supported by Epidemiological, Anatomopathological, Molecular, and Physiological Findings. Cureus. 2022 Aug 11;14(8):e27883. doi: 10.7759/cureus.27883. PMID: 35971401; PMCID: PMC9372380.
Maruyama T, Uesako H. Lessons Learnt from Case Series of Out-of-hospital Cardiac Arrest and Unexpected Death after COVID-19 Vaccination. Intern Med. 2023 Aug 23. doi: 10.2169/internalmedicine.2298-23. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 37612082.
What would we be looking for on the ECG? The problem is at least in NY us PCP's are asked to "clear" these kids for sports. When they are unvaccinated for covid I am relieved as I know that medicine but when they have the covid vaccine on board it's a different story. As I am not a pediatric cardiologist my choices are getting an in office ECG and possibly missing something with my read or sending the kid to a pediatric cardiologist who all now have very long wait times for new patient visits to get them "cleared" to participate in sports. This often results in delays in them starting their sports schedule. Parents are looking for answers. I have young athletes in high school and college asking me if they are going to die as they are seeing what is happening in the athletic world all around them. I am at a loss as very few medical professionals will stand up and do what is right including documenting increased risk because of the covid vaccine being on board and doing the appropriate testing to look for problems. And the responsibility will fall back on us family practice professionals with lawsuits directed at us no doubt because we "cleared" them to play and they dropped dead on the field.
Great idea - if only we had health systems who wanted the truth to get out.