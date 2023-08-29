By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

We are in a tsunami of COVID-19 vaccine induced cardiac arrests. Almost everyday another young person dies during sleep or athletic activity. Both of these periods there is a rise of adrenaline which is a known trigger for cardiac arrest in those who have subclinical heart inflammation from COVID-19 vaccines.

Maruyama and Eusako have proposed examination of the baseline ECG before and after COVID-19 vaccination could yield some clues. The appearance of the J-wave early in the repolarization cycle may signify subclinical myocarditis. They extend their hypothesis to say that artificial intelligence applied to a massive number of individuals is very likely to be able to develop algorithms to understand who may be the next unlikely victim of COVID-19 vaccine induced cardiac arrest.

Maruyama T, Uesako H. Lessons Learnt from Case Series of Out-of-hospital Cardiac Arrest and Unexpected Death after COVID-19 Vaccination. Intern Med. 2023 Aug 23. doi: 10.2169/internalmedicine.2298-23. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 37612082.

In cardiology, we are looking forward to advanced forms of electrocardiography or other studies that can better help us inform the large numbers of concerned individuals coming forward with regret after COVID-19 vaccination.

In the meantime, if one is concerned about COVID-19 vaccine heart damage, be sure to see a physician and obtain an ECG. It may give important clues to future risk.

Cadegiani FA. Catecholamines Are the Key Trigger of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine-Induced Myocarditis: A Compelling Hypothesis Supported by Epidemiological, Anatomopathological, Molecular, and Physiological Findings. Cureus. 2022 Aug 11;14(8):e27883. doi: 10.7759/cureus.27883. PMID: 35971401; PMCID: PMC9372380.

