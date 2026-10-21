FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Andrew J. Cass's avatar
Andrew J. Cass
10hEdited

There is only one question that should be asked right now that the mainstream Medical and media community will not touch. And that question is: have they been COVID-19 vaccinated? And how many shots have they gotten? Then, if they claim to be doing real science, they can then rule out the COVID-19 shot if one of them hasn’t taken it. But they won’t. They won’t even ask the question and they will automatically rule it out when anyone asks because they don’t do real science. They do scientism. Let’s see who has the balls and the ethics to step up and ask the tough questions.

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
10h

I’m PISSED THEY ARE STILL PUSHING THE DEATH JAB ON TV IN PHARMACIES HOW STUPID ARE PEOPLE WHO ARE STILL GETTING THEM INSTEAD OF STRINGING THEM UP BY THEIR TOES TILL THEY AGREE TO STOP KILLING PEOPLE THEY ARE SUPPOSED TO HELP IS SICKENING

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