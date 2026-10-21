by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Large numbers of prominent athletes continue to die unexpectedly or suffer anomalous medical emergencies since the mRNA gene therapies were rolled out.

Across the NFL, NHL, NCAA football, professional rugby, women's basketball, and international hockey, athletes ranging in age from just 18 to 56 have suffered major medical events, including pulmonary emboli, cardiac arrest, an aortic dissection, an emergency heart transplant, and several deaths.

In just the first 21 days of OCTOBER 2026, at least 10 cases have made headlines:

Jalen Hurts, 28 (NFL, Philadelphia Eagles) — Diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis and blood clots in BOTH lungs. Allen Bailey, 37 (Former NFL, Chiefs/Falcons) — Found DEAD at his home. Cause of death remains undisclosed. Ben Kindel, 19 (NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins) — Suffered a medical emergency aboard the team’s flight, forcing the plane to turn around. Hospitalized; diagnosis undisclosed. Kasey Redfern, 35 (Former NFL, Lions/Falcons) — DIED following a battle with central nervous system lymphoma. DJ Jones, 18 (NCAA Football, Missouri Tigers) — Underwent a HEART TRANSPLANT after a serious cardiac condition was discovered. Heidi Burge Horton, 54 (Former WNBA, LA Sparks/Washington Mystics) — DIED from aggressive brain cancer (glioblastoma). Hyron Andrews, 31 (Professional Rugby, Johannesburg Lions) — Found DEAD in a hotel shower. Autopsy confirmed a fatal aortic dissection. Cheryl Waaka, 56 (Former Rugby, New Zealand Black Ferns) — DIED following a battle with stage IV bowel cancer. Eirik Skadsdammen, 45 (Former Pro Hockey, Storhamar/Norway) — Suffered a FATAL CARDIAC ARREST during a hunting trip. Jack Davies, 24 (Welsh Rugby, RGC/Caernarfon) — DIED unexpectedly. Cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

This is not normal.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

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