By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

It was pointed out to me that the Atlantic is read by some for its coverage of developments in health and wellness, at times, mocking the health freedom community. So I decided to do an analysis on the lack of fair balance by the left leaning periodical on COVID-19 vaccines. The Atlantic got off to a poor start on vaccines in this piece by Yascha Mounk declaring the vaccination will achieve herd immunity. There was never any evidence mRNA would produce a sterilizing immunity in 2020. The clinical trials were not evening completed when she published this OPED. Why did Mounk preemptively marginalize anyone who would turn down a miraculous vaccine? Here we sit today with six years of vaccination and boosters and people are still getting SARS-CoV-2 infections. I wonder if Mounk, an Associate Professor at Johns Hopkins, regrets the 2020 piece?

Across roughly six years of COVID coverage, The Atlantic ran something on the order of five to seven promotional or skeptic-disparaging vaccine pieces for every one piece that conceded a shortcoming — and on the specific question of serious safety problems, the ratio is closer to 70 to 1.