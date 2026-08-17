FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Stephen Crump's avatar
Stephen Crump
6h

Vaccinate Bill Gates first‼️

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wanderer
5h

Remember the ostriich farm in Edgewater BC? Nothing is settled there a year after the diabolical slaughter of 300 ostriches! So disgusting!

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