FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Peaceful one's avatar
Peaceful one
28m

In the 1960s the egg head hippies always cried "Power to the People". In the 1990s they worshipped on Earth Day leaving many metric tons of trash in Central Park.

In 2020 they screamed "worship the science and wear 4 face diapers you rubes".

I've lived through the worst of times and the worst-er of times and I still do not trust people in POWA.

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Tami Bone's avatar
Tami Bone
21mEdited

Looking forward to listening to the interview. Didn't know you were on YouTube, John Leake, but couldn't subscribe fast enough after reading your Focal Points email. "Extreme danger of unconstrained central state power" says it all.

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