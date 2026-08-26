On Monday I had a great conversation with Dr. Drew about my new book, Mind Viruses: America’s Irrational Obsessions.

Please Note: After YouTube deleted my May 19, 2021 interview with Dr. Peter McCullough and assessed me with an Orwellian “Community Guidelines Violation,” I have struggled to build back my Author John Leake YouTube page. The platform remains BY FAR the most powerful for sharing videos, so I would be most grateful if you would like and subscribe to my page and share my videos with your friends. Many thanks!

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