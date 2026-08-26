On Monday I had a great conversation with Dr. Drew about my new book, Mind Viruses: America’s Irrational Obsessions.
Please Note: After YouTube deleted my May 19, 2021 interview with Dr. Peter McCullough and assessed me with an Orwellian “Community Guidelines Violation,” I have struggled to build back my Author John Leake YouTube page. The platform remains BY FAR the most powerful for sharing videos, so I would be most grateful if you would like and subscribe to my page and share my videos with your friends. Many thanks!
In the 1960s the egg head hippies always cried "Power to the People". In the 1990s they worshipped on Earth Day leaving many metric tons of trash in Central Park.
In 2020 they screamed "worship the science and wear 4 face diapers you rubes".
I've lived through the worst of times and the worst-er of times and I still do not trust people in POWA.
Looking forward to listening to the interview. Didn't know you were on YouTube, John Leake, but couldn't subscribe fast enough after reading your Focal Points email. "Extreme danger of unconstrained central state power" says it all.