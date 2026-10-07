FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Scaler Wave's avatar
Scaler Wave
4h

Someone told me "Vaccines don't cause autism. That was debunked. You need to research Wakefield."

Meanwhile...

In Chicago, Homefirst Medical Services treats thousands of never-vaccinated children whose parents received exemptions through Illinois' relatively permissive immunization policy. Homefirst's medical director, Dr. Mayer Eisenstein, told us he is not aware of any cases of autism in never-vaccinated children; the national rate is 1 in 175, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "We have a fairly large practice," Eisenstein told us. "We have about 30,000 or 35,000 children that we've taken care of over the years, and I don't think we have a single case of autism in children delivered by us who never received vaccines. "We do have enough of a sample," Eisenstein said. "The numbers are too large to not see it. We would absolutely know. We're all family doctors. If I have a child with autism come in, there's no communication. It's frightening. You can't touch them. It's not something that anyone would miss."

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Robert Dyson's avatar
Robert Dyson
4h

I remember the 1998 paper where Wakefield, Walker-Smith and 11 others looked as an association between the MMR vaccination and autism. It was not a field of interest of mine and when the MRC (I think) said the association was not really there I believed the MRC - people do get things wrong with the best intentions. In the early 2000s when Wakefield was viciously targeted, I became suspicious. If you check online, you are unlikely to find a mention of Walker-Smith. Both were struck off by the GMC. Both appealed. When Wakefield found that defending himself would cost £500,000, he withdrew his appeal not having the funds or insurance cover. Walker-Smith had insurance that covered an appeal and he won. The truth will come out soon I am sure. Then what?

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