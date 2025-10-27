A picture is worth a thousand words.

When asked what is causing this breathtaking spike of autism that began shortly after Congress granted vaccine manufacturers liability protection in 1986—resulting in the rapid proliferation of vaccines on the childhood schedule—CNN medical correspondent, Sanjay Gupta, said, “We don’t know what causes autism, but we know that vaccines do not.”

The McCullough Foundation is pleased to announce that vaccine industry propagandists like Gupta, with their obscurantist fallacies, can no longer control the discourse on autism. With today’s publication of our landmark paper, Determinants of Autism Spectrum Disorder, we are inaugurating a new era of open scientific inquiry about this public health matter that now adversely affects all of society and threatens the future of our civilization.

