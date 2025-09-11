By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Most persons vaccinated for COVID-19 have been disappointed with one or more SARS-CoV-2 infections after being exposed to the risks of vaccination. Lehr et al conducted a randomized trial in 2023 among healthy individuals who had taken on average three COVID-19 vaccine doses.

450 healthy volunteers were randomly assigned to a treatment group: 227 to azelastine, 0.1%, nasal spray and 223 to placebo nasal spray with a mean (SD) age of 33.5 (13.3) years. Most were female individuals (299 [66.4%]) and most participants identified as White (417 [92.7%]). Nearly all participants were vaccinated at least once against COVID-19 (441 [99.1%]), with a median (range) of 3 (1-6) vaccinations.

Lehr T, Meiser P, Selzer D, Rixecker T, Holzer F, Mösges R, Smola S, Bals R; CONTAIN Study Group. Azelastine Nasal Spray for Prevention of SARS-CoV-2 Infections: A Phase 2 Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA Intern Med. 2025 Sep 2:e254283. doi: 10.1001/jamainternmed.2025.4283. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 40892398; PMCID: PMC12406145.

Similar other RCT’s of nasal sprays, there was a considerable reduction (69% risk reduction) in recurrent SARS-CoV-2 infection and related outcomes. The CARVIN Study demonstrated significant reductions in viral load back in 2021 and postulated on the mechanism.

Azelastine hydrochloride nasal spray is an approved medicinal product currently available at a concentration of 0.1% w/v to treat allergic rhinitis. The active substance (azelastine hydrochloride) is a histamine-1 receptor antagonist, which shows anti-inflammatory effects via mast cell stabilization and inhibition of leukotriene and pro-inflammatory cytokine production2,3,4. SARS-CoV-2 infection progression starts with viral entrance mediated by the spike glycoprotein’s interaction with the host ACE2 receptor molecule. Following translocation from nucleus to the endoplasmic reticulum (ER), the sigma-1 receptor (among other factors) plays a role in viral replication. It has been suggested that azelastine can inhibit the entry of the SARS-CoV-2 into the nasal mucosa by binding to the ACE2 receptor and also act via binding to the main protease of SARS-CoV-2 and to the host cell’s sigma-1 receptor, therewith facilitating both viral entry and replication-inhibiting effects6,9.

Nasal sprays done on a routine basis usually twice a day appear to work by disrupting viral attachment and early replication allowing natural mucosal immunity to snuff out incipient infection. Simple inexpensive over-the-counter nasal sprays have consistently outperformed the multibillion dollar COVID-19 vaccines—a giant embarrassment for the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex.

Thanks for reading FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

FOCAL POINTS has partnered with Patriot Mobile to defend your medical freedom. Join Patriot Mobile today!

Lehr T, Meiser P, Selzer D, Rixecker T, Holzer F, Mösges R, Smola S, Bals R; CONTAIN Study Group. Azelastine Nasal Spray for Prevention of SARS-CoV-2 Infections: A Phase 2 Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA Intern Med. 2025 Sep 2:e254283. doi: 10.1001/jamainternmed.2025.4283. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 40892398; PMCID: PMC12406145.

Klussmann, J.P., Grosheva, M., Meiser, P. et al. Early intervention with azelastine nasal spray may reduce viral load in SARS-CoV-2 infected patients. Sci Rep 13, 6839 (2023). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-023-32546-z