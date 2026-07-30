FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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NK's avatar
NK
2hEdited

I am struggling with wrath ever since Admin exiled me from my healthcare career as a young man for saying I didn't want myocarditis. I am utterly alone and there has been no justice. I worked hard at my job, cared for my patients and did nothing wrong. It feels like they stole my future and exile feels like death. Your temperance and scholarship has been a beacon of hope and is exemplary. Thank you for all that you and the McCullough Foundation do.

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Vince Ciroli's avatar
Vince Ciroli
2h

I wonder how many YouTube employees took the "jab" and are now dead. Something poetic about banning something that can save your life, or someone you love, and you just dismiss it because "I am Science" said so. It seems the dumber you are the higher in an organization like Google you can go. “It ain't what you don't know that gets you into trouble. It's what you know for sure that just ain't so.”

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