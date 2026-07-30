I just saw the following interview with then YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki in which she boasts about banning a million videos from YouTube that her company and whatever tyrants it was consorting with decided were “dangerous misinformation.”

Though I believe that wrath is a cardinal sin and try to resist it, I found her smug, self-assuredness and annoying vocal fry vexing in the extreme.

One of the million videos that YouTube banned was my meticulously researched and beautifully shot in-studio interview with Dr. Peter McCullough in May 2021. A few hours after I published it on my YouTube channel, it was unceremoniously deleted with no warning or explanation.

I wonder how many salaried employees at YouTube understand how hard it is to make a living as a freelance investigative author, and to organize a studio interview of this quality with ZERO funding and advertising. I didn’t even include myself in the interview or copyright it.

Do YouTube executives understand how many years of investigative scholarship and clinical practice went into producing the video’s content?

Note that all of Dr. McCullough’s hard-won credentials listed in the opening frame were subsequently stripped and revoked—all because he advocated early treatment for COVID-19 using repurposed FDA-approved drugs.

The video reveals that—in my intuitions and research, and in Dr. McCullough’s academic expertise and clinical experience — we were right about everything. Total vindication.

Please watch this video and share it with your friends. Also, please make a DONATION to the McCullough Foundation. We’ve been grinding very hard for the last five years, and together with the valiant Nic Hulscher, we continue to do the investigative scholarship NOT being done by the HHS. We would be extremely grateful for your support.

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