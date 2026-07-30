Banned by YouTube in 2021, We Were Right About Everything
Reviewing and republishing my studio interview with Dr. Peter McCullough in May 2021 that was banned by YouTube.
I just saw the following interview with then YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki in which she boasts about banning a million videos from YouTube that her company and whatever tyrants it was consorting with decided were “dangerous misinformation.”
Though I believe that wrath is a cardinal sin and try to resist it, I found her smug, self-assuredness and annoying vocal fry vexing in the extreme.
One of the million videos that YouTube banned was my meticulously researched and beautifully shot in-studio interview with Dr. Peter McCullough in May 2021. A few hours after I published it on my YouTube channel, it was unceremoniously deleted with no warning or explanation.
I wonder how many salaried employees at YouTube understand how hard it is to make a living as a freelance investigative author, and to organize a studio interview of this quality with ZERO funding and advertising. I didn’t even include myself in the interview or copyright it.
Do YouTube executives understand how many years of investigative scholarship and clinical practice went into producing the video’s content?
Note that all of Dr. McCullough’s hard-won credentials listed in the opening frame were subsequently stripped and revoked—all because he advocated early treatment for COVID-19 using repurposed FDA-approved drugs.
The video reveals that—in my intuitions and research, and in Dr. McCullough’s academic expertise and clinical experience — we were right about everything. Total vindication.
Please watch this video and share it with your friends. Also, please make a DONATION to the McCullough Foundation. We’ve been grinding very hard for the last five years, and together with the valiant Nic Hulscher, we continue to do the investigative scholarship NOT being done by the HHS. We would be extremely grateful for your support.
I am struggling with wrath ever since Admin exiled me from my healthcare career as a young man for saying I didn't want myocarditis. I am utterly alone and there has been no justice. I worked hard at my job, cared for my patients and did nothing wrong. It feels like they stole my future and exile feels like death. Your temperance and scholarship has been a beacon of hope and is exemplary. Thank you for all that you and the McCullough Foundation do.
I wonder how many YouTube employees took the "jab" and are now dead. Something poetic about banning something that can save your life, or someone you love, and you just dismiss it because "I am Science" said so. It seems the dumber you are the higher in an organization like Google you can go. “It ain't what you don't know that gets you into trouble. It's what you know for sure that just ain't so.”