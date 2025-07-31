The best lack all conviction, while the worst Are full of passionate intensity.

-Yeats, “The Second Coming”

Our new book, Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality, has only been out for 48 hours and it’s already been attacked on Amazon by two brain-dead vaccine propaganda trolls.

Reviewer DG reveals he is in the grip of vaccine ideology by repeatedly referring to "science” as though it’s a fixed entity, and not an ongoing process of discovery advanced through questioning, discussion, and debate.

Like many mendacious people, reviewer Bodisat projects onto us and our book what he himself is doing—that is, falsely categorizing it. The book is not a work of fiction, but a meticulously researched work of investigative scholarship with 291 citations.

I will gladly debate any of today’s Vaccine High Priests—Paul Offit, Peter Hotez, Anthony Fauci or anyone else—about the book’s content. I doubt any of them has the guts to debate me, never mind my co-author, Dr. Peter McCullough. I dare say I’d mop the floor with any of them.

Please help us to beat back the trolls by giving the book a brief review. If you don’t have time to write a review, please take a few seconds to give it a star rating. Just click on the image below and scroll all the way down to “Customer Reviews.”

