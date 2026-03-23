Bentley Kiev was recognized as the third-place winner in the 2025 European Scorecard Awards for top-performing retailers, according to a March 2026 announcement by Bentley’s Regional Director for Europe, Richard Leopold.

The ranking refers to top retailer sales within the European region, with the average Bentley selling for roughly $400,000.

The announcement of the “Best of the Best” retailer awards highlighted Bentley Padova (1st) and Bentley Rotterdam (2nd) and Kiev (3rd).

The announcement reminded me of the the observation by Peter Thomas Bauer, a Hungarian-born British development economist:

Foreign aid is a mechanism by which poor people in rich countries are taxed to support the lifestyles of rich people in poor countries. The aid primarily serves three Ms—: munitions, monuments, and Mercedes for leaders and cronies.

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