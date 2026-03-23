FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Kurt's avatar
Kurt
1h

Well, we now know where all the money went.

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Wayne G's avatar
Wayne G
1h

US and UK taxpayer money being washed and laundered!!

The amount of money received by this corrupt state should mean every citizen should be a millionaire with money left over!!

The reality will be only a few will see the spoils whilst thousands are sent to die while these monsters party!!🤬🤬

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