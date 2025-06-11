By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

It has been a pleasure to share some wonderful videos and photos from my once in a lifetime trip to Africa. Be sure to see more on America Out Loud News and my instagram @petermcculloughmd. We stayed at the Manyara Bestview Lodge which did not disappoint in terms of service, food, or its spectacular views.

Lake Manyara in distance from pool deck of Manyara Bestview Lodge

Lake Manyara also known as Lake Moya among the Iraqw people is a lake located in Monduli District of Arusha Region, Tanzania. It is a shallow, alkaline lake in the Natron-Manyara-Balangida branch of the East African Rift. The northwest quadrant of the lake is included within Lake Manyara National Park and it is part of the Lake Manyara Biosphere Reserve, established in 1981 by UNESCO as part of its Man and the Biosphere Programme.

Early morning with FOCAL Points on laptop and African coffee.

There are differing explanations for how Lake Manyara got its name. The name Manyara may come from the Maasai word "emanyara", which is the spiky, protective enclosure around a family homestead (boma) like mountains around the lake. Another theory is that the Mbugwe tribe, who live in the Lake Manyara area, may have given the lake its name based on the Mbugwe word manyero, meaning a trough or place where animals drink water.

Dramatic sunrise looking east from the rim of the Ngorongoro Crater from our balcony.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org