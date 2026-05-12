FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Rollo's avatar
Rollo
4hEdited

Dr MCC, are in in disagreement with Dr Malone's post where he said: ''Human-to-Human Transmission: Rare, Documented, and Misrepresented...

Here is what the science actually shows about the Andes strain and human-to-human transmission: it is possible, but extraordinarily rare, and it requires sustained, intimate contact—the kind of contact that occurs between spouses, between healthcare workers and critically ill patients, or among family members living in close quarters during an active outbreak...'' https://curativabay.substack.com/cp/196705214

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Kelly Gregg's avatar
Kelly Gregg
5h

Why are we spending so much time on Hantavirus? Is this some type of epidemic. Perhaps it would clear things up if you could tell me how many people in the world actually die of hantavirus. These victims all appear to be older, and perhaps not in good health. How many people visit public dumps with a high number of rats present just to see a "special" bird. I have visited trash dumps in the US and never even seen a rat. Perhaps our advice is to just to use common sense.

For the last few years I have seen this fear porn several times. What happened to the bird flu epidemic? Has it been replaced by the hantavirus epidemic? If you want to prevent unnecessary death, how about about telling people to just eat better, stop smoking, and stop drinking so much. How about we just tell them to increase their activities of daily living?

I guess there is just no money in that. Better to give people pills of some kind and call them supplements. I hear most of these will prevent rabies, being eaten by lions and bears, and keep you from being struck by lightening.

How much do these pill making machines cost. I still have the bark from some trees that were struck by lightening, and small doses of this back have prevented many diseases in me, including hantavirus. I hope to bring them to market soon.

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