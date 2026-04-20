By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Many of you know that I have not joined in the chorus calling for COVID-19 unvaccinated blood banking for several reasons: 1) very few people are being vaccinated now, 2) a unit of blood has a shelf life of 42 days, 3) no studies demonstrating mRNA or Spike in blood after treatment with preservatives, 4) no documented transfer of mRNA and Spike into the recipient, 5) blood banking is highly regulated and requires 24x7 staff, expensive laboratories, and requirements to offer massive transfusion protocols. I have assiduously checked in my unvaccinated patients for evidence of transference and have not found it. So this paper by Jacobs et al from Vanderbilt caught my eye and Alter AI assisted.

📑 Summary of Jacobs et al. (2026)

The manuscript by Jacobs et al. provides a retrospective analysis of directed blood donations at Vanderbilt University Medical Center between 2024 and 2025. The study specifically examines cases where patients or surrogates refused standard blood inventory due to concerns regarding potential “contamination” from COVID-19-vaccinated donors.