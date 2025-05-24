Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, just declassified a 13 December 2021 National Counterterrorism Center memo warning that Domestic Violent Extremists “will threaten to mobilize to violence in opposition to new or expanding COVID-19 related mandates.”

The memo is a classic tactic used by incipient totalitarian regimes to associate rationale criticism of state policy with domestic terrorism. In the initial stage of erecting a totalitarian state, such associations are qualified with statements that pay lip service to constitutional protections, as does this particular memo (see page one below).

However, if state agencies that promulgate this ideology are not rigorously opposed, they will almost certainly advance to the next stage of removing the distinction between peaceful regime critics and violent extremists. The totality of circumstances indicates that the Biden administration was rapidly heading down this path in the autumn of 2021.

The extreme persecution of Dr. Peter McCullough in 2021—with multiple accusations of “spreading dangerous information” used to justify firing him from his ranking position at a major medical center, harassing him with lawsuits, and forcing him to undergo “struggle sessions” before a kangaroo court erected by the American Board of Internal Medicine—were animated with this totalitarian spirit.

The December 13, 2021 NCIS memo is a perfect expression of why we decided to start the McCullough Foundation to oppose tyranny masquerading as public health policy.

The world is now awakening to the fact that we at the McCullough Foundation were fully justified when we raised the alarm in 2021 that COVID-19 vaccines presented an unacceptably high risk of inducing myocarditis, especially in young males.

Thanks to the tireless clinical observations, investigative scholarship, and testimony of Dr. McCullough and his staff at the McCullough Foundation, the truth of this vitally important matter has prevailed.

On May 21, 2025—the same day that Dr. McCullough testified before the Senate about COVID-19 vaccine myocarditis—the FDA issued a directive requiring COVID vaccine makers Pfizer and Moderna to update their warnings about the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis.

