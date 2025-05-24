FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Kukkee's avatar
David Kukkee
17m

I am very proud of you, John Leake, Dr. McCullough, and Nicholas Hulcher. You are going to recorded in history books as THE MEN WHO STOOD TALL FOR THE TRUTH, in a world otherwise cowering to ESG and DEI. Well done.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Chief Justice of Nuremberg 2.0's avatar
Chief Justice of Nuremberg 2.0
24mEdited

This is why the January 6th false-flag stand-down was staged to portray republicans and anti-vaxxers as terrorists. When in reality, the government is the terrorist. https://nurembergtrials.net/nuremberg-2-0/f/4threichcom---reichstag-false-flag-stand-down-at-the-capitol On January 5th, 2021 as I was predicting and posting about the staged event the next day, Facebook deleted my entire account that had 10,000 posts, with 330,000 like's and shares, going back to July 2016. The August, 2021 memo cited above was a response to launching Nuremberg 2.0 at NurembergTrials.net on Zoom on July 4th 2021. The next day, Zoom deleted the account that ran the 8 hour meeting using claims of "racism" and "violence"; where nothing of the sort occurred in the meeting. The full meeting chat has been posted on the website as evidence. Who invented the idea of a "Nuremberg 2.0" a new International Public Grand Jury vs Covid Measures & Crimes Against Humanity - Recap https://nuremberg2.substack.com/p/who-invented-the-idea-of-a-nuremberg

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture