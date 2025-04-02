By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

In November 2023, a research suggestion report was filed with the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), called Nattokinase and Spike Protein Inhibition. The report proposed a clinical trial to assess the effectiveness of nattokinase for mRNA vaccine injury syndromes and clearance of Spike protein:

This report was created in light of the study by Tanikawa et al, who examined the effect of nattokinase on the Spike protein of SARS-CoV-2. In the first experiment, they demonstrated that Spike protein was degraded in a time and dose dependent manner in a cell lysate preparation that could be analogous to a vaccine recipient. The second experiment demonstrated that nattokinase degraded the Spike protein in SARS-CoV-2 infected cells:

It’s important to understand that 320 peer-reviewed scientific studies demonstrate that the Spike protein is highly pathogenic on its own and causes damage to all organ systems while persisting in the body for years. Thus, it can be reasonably assumed that clearing the body of this potent toxin is a key step toward addressing post-vaccination syndromes and long-COVID.

Unfortunately and not surprisingly, the Biden administration HHS never pursued this critical research opportunity, ignoring the millions of Americans that have been injured or permanently disabled by the COVID-19 mRNA injections they mandated:

In fact, the US HHS Biden Administration Long-COVID research program has spent $1 billion taxpayer dollars and yielded zero new drugs, protocols, or ideas of how the clinical community can manage the plethora of patients with post-acute sequelae after SARS-CoV-2 infection or vaccination.

In response, we published the study titled, Clinical Approach to Post-acute Sequelae After COVID-19 Infection and Vaccination, where we propose Base Spike Detoxification as a practical and safe approach to mitigating long-COVID and COVID-19 vaccine injury syndromes while we await large-scale clinical trials:

We urge the new HHS administration to fully consider the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) research suggestion report, Nattokinase and Spike Protein Inhibition, and finally begin the process of confronting years of harm imposed on the American population by COVID-19 genetic countermeasures.

