I used to think that when prominent Democrats and their friends in the mainstream media talked about being in danger of the Trump administration coming after them, they were just being hysterical. Now it seems to me they were expressing their awareness that—viewed in terms of traditional constitutional norms—a case could indeed be made for their arrest for the crime of subverting the U.S. Constitution.

Guilty people often say things expressive of their awareness of their guilt, even though they explicitly deny their guilt. This is especially true of arrogant and emotionally dysregulated people.

This morning I thought about this as I reviewed the just declassified (by Tulsi Gabbard) Biden administration’s “STRATEGIC IMPLEMENTATION PLAN FOR COUNTERING DOMESTIC TERRORISM.”

The document immediately reminded me of the Nazi Reichstag Fire Decree (German: Reichstagsbrandverordnung) — the colloquial name of the Decree of the Reich President for the Protection of People and State (German: Verordnung des Reichspräsidenten zum Schutz von Volk und Staat). This decree was issued by German President Paul von Hindenburg on the advice of Chancellor Adolf Hitler on February 28, 1933 in response to the Reichstag fire.

The decree was used as the legal basis for imprisoning anyone considered to be opponents of the National Socialist Party, and to suppress publications deemed “dangerous” by the Party. Many historian have long regarded the decree as a key legislative instrument for establishing a one-party Nazi state in Germany.

The “Strategic Implementation Plan” is related to the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot—an event that became the Biden administration’s key instrument for suppressing dissent, just as the Reichstag Fire was the key event used by the Nazi Party for suppressing dissent.

Nazi propagandists framed the Reichstag Fire of February 27, 1933 as the opening salvo of a widespread communist revolt, just as the Biden administration framed the Capitol riot as expressive of a widespread domestic terror movement that threatened the American Republic.

An unemployed Dutch bricklayer named Marinus van der Lubbe—a young man who had expressed communist sympathies—was arrested for lighting the Reichstag Fire and executed. Many at the time (especially among the German Left) suspected he had been manipulated by Nazi agents to stage a false flag attack.

Indications that undercover U.S. federal agents were present at the Capitol riot, acting as agents-provocateurs, raise the suspicion that the riot at least partly a false flag attack.

In President Biden’s September 1, 2022 prime time speech in Philadelphia, he spoke about grave and insidious threats to democracy, which, he claimed, were posed by former President Donald J. Trump and his “MAGA forces.” As if to underscore the creepy, ideological tone of the speech, it was backlit in scarlet.

This reminded me of the eery illumination of Nazi flags around the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on the night of Hitler’s 50th birthday (April 20, 1939).

I sometimes wonder if whoever was running the Biden administration conducted an experiment to determine just how brainwashed and blind Democrat Party followers had become.

The key question of the experiment was: At what point do our dummy followers recognize that we are erecting a one-party state using many of the same methods of psychological manipulation used by Nazi propagandists?

