FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Fred Jewett's avatar
Fred Jewett
3h

So my question is, where were the neurons obtained from?

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Susan Schurdak's avatar
Susan Schurdak
3h

Sounds like the Head in CS Lewis’s novel “That Hideous Strength”. Gross.

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