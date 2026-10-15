by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Big Tech has officially turned data centers into human–silicon hybrid monstrosities:

These biological computers integrate millions of living human neurons with silicon chips, allowing the cells to process information, respond to electrical signals, and adapt through learning.

The neurons require built-in life-support systems that perform functions analogous to the heart, lungs, and kidneys, circulating nutrients, regulating oxygen, and removing metabolic waste.

In Singapore, a biological data center prototype containing an estimated 16 million living human neurons across 20 computing units is already operational.

Meanwhile, Cortical Labs is commercially selling individual biological computers to customers around the world, bringing this dystopian technology beyond centralized research facilities.

Perhaps most concerning is the unresolved question of consciousness. It cannot be definitively ruled out whether increasingly complex biological computing systems could eventually develop some form of subjective awareness.

This is straight out of a dystopian nightmare.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

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