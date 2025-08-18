FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew J. Cass's avatar
Andrew J. Cass
2h

He is fully captured by the vaccine industry. He is a great big fraud. And he knows it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
2h

Clearly, Senator Cassidy is a obstructionist to the goals of RFK Jr to transition the US sickcare system to a true healthcare system. His physician's license should be revoked on the grounds that he does not believe in the Hippocratic Oath. "Do No Harm". The fact that he controls the oversight board that monitors HHS speaks volumes of why he should be dismissed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
34 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture