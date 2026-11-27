by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

After raising over $600 MILLION from investors including Bill Gates, UPSIDE Foods has scaled up its meat-growing process 10,000-FOLD and can now manufacture over 1 million pounds of lab-grown chicken products annually.

The company multiplies chicken cells inside massive 20,000-liter industrial tanks using specialized cell culture media.

These cells are then harvested and combined with soy protein isolate, pea fiber, and other ingredients to manufacture the finished product.

The disgusting product is now being rolled out to restaurants, universities, and corporate cafeterias. Both the FDA and USDA have given the regulatory green light.

One of UPSIDE Foods’ earliest hires was a former FDA regulator who went on to lead the company’s regulatory strategy and submit its safety dossier to his former agency.

Bill Gates has been investing in UPSIDE Foods since 2017. Back in 2021, Gates publicly stated in an interview with MIT Technology Review: “I do think all rich countries should move to 100% synthetic beef.”

Unfortunately, his dream is now starting to come true.

I will NOT eat this slop.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

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