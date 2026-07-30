by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

During Anthony Fauci’s recent Senate hearing, Senator Rand Paul exposed a stunning revelation: Bill Gates held a Department of Energy “Q” security clearance from 2014 through 2021.

A DOE Q clearance is the equivalent of TOP SECRET and can establish eligibility to access some of the most sensitive nuclear information held by the United States government.

That can include classified material involving nuclear weapons, nuclear materials, atomic-energy programs, intelligence, and national-security information. The clearance does not prove Gates personally reviewed every nuclear secret, but it does mean the federal government determined that he was eligible to receive highly classified nuclear information when authorized.

Gates founded and chairs TerraPower, a private nuclear-reactor company developing advanced nuclear technology.

However, this was not just any billionaire. Gates has repeatedly promoted population-control policies and has openly discussed reducing the population through vaccines, health programs, and reproductive interventions:

Why were America’s nuclear secrets entrusted to a known depopulationist?

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

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