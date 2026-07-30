FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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HexxeH's avatar
HexxeH
2hEdited

Somehow when you think of Bill Gates having Q clearance, combined with his connection to Jeffrey Epstein, the farm buying, the fake food and vaccine pushing, it makes a very dangerous impression.

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AMV's avatar
AMV
1h

Gates wants us dead! That’s all I need to say!

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