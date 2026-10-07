By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
For some of my adult patients with profound autism, life seemingly can be grim with group home residency, 24 x 7 care and uncertain medical outcomes. One of my fears was confirmed by this recent paper.
Article Review: Li et al., Autism Spectrum Disorder and Life Expectancy Among Medicaid Beneficiaries, JAMA Network Open 2026
Journal: JAMA Network Open (published September 10, 2026) Lead author: Guohua Li, DrPH, MD (Columbia Mailman School of Public Health), with Carolyn DiGuiseppi (University of Colorado Anschutz) and colleagues
🧾 What the Paper Actually Did
This is a cross-sectional analysis of administrative claims data—not a clinical study. The authors pulled from:
Transformed Medicaid Statistical Information System (T-MSIS) and CHIP data
Linked to the National Death Index for beneficiaries in all 50 states + DC, 2000–2020
Cohort size: 2,048,046 Medicaid beneficiaries coded with ASD; 18,268 deaths recorded. The cohort was 76% male, 49% non-Hispanic White.
Headline findings:
Causes of excess death (sex-standardized mortality ratios):
Influenza — SMR 10.55 (the standout)
Malnutrition — SMR 7.56
Pneumonitis from inhaled solids/liquids — SMR 6.92
Non-vehicle accidents — SMR 4.48
Drowning — SMR 3.26
Pneumonia — SMR 3.06
Sobering point-of-view: life expectancy for this population “is the same as for the general population in Haiti or Angola.”